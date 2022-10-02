RUDA starts selling farmlands as ‘cheap property’ after displacing farmers

A number of landowners and farmers continued to protest in Lahore against the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project over the “forced possession” of their farmlands allegedly by the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) – the Punjab-owned entity responsible for the execution of the mega project.

After forcibly occupying the farmlands, Ruda has now started posting them for sale, taking bookings for various housing ‘plots’ under the Chaharbagh Project.

Land grabbed by paying compensation worth merely Rs25,000 to Rs40,000 per Kanal, will be sold for as much as Rs20 million.

Displaced people protest

Those people who had been displaced protested, holding up placards gathered outside the Ruda office in Lahore and termed the land acquisition process as “unlawful” and against the decisions of the Supreme Court.

The claim is denied by Ruda.

Protesters said that the apex court had ordered the government not to forcefully acquire land from the farmers and execute the project on the land already acquired by the authority for the project.

Elahi warns land grabbers

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday confirmed that Ruda was the provincial government’s “flagship project”.

He added that the Punjab government gave land for the project.

“if anyone forcibly occupies it, we will not spare them,” he said.

“The old landgrabbers who are trying to usurp it, we will not spare them.”

The farmers and landowners, who have been victims of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project, have accused the former premier Imran Khan for pushing the Pervaiz Elahi-led Punjab government to use force to occupy their land.