‘PM House copy of cypher is with CJP,’ says ex-federal info minister

Former federal information minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday appeared to solve the mystery of a copy of the decoded diplomatic cable – ‘cypher’ – going missing from the Prime Minister’s House, noting that it was eventually sent to the apex court for investigation.

He demanded that the Supreme Court probe the matter and set up a Memogate-type commission.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Sunday afternoon, Fawad Chaudhry was asked about their copies of the cypher, which was shared in a cabinet meeting before the dismissal of the PTI government.

Chaudhry confirmed that they were indeed given a copy of the cypher in their last cabinet meeting.

However, he said that they sent the copies of the PM to the then-National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser so that they could be shown in the special meeting of the house summoned by the speaker to brief members of parliament on the matter.

Later, Chaudhry said, the copies were sent to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to probe the matter and that they remain in the top judge’s record who should form a commission.

He welcomed the government’s decision to probe the cypher, noting that this has been PTI’s demand all along as well.

“We have been calling for the Supreme Court to form a commission and probe the matter. Why is the government scared of that?” he asked, adding that the cypher should be probed.

Claiming that the Chief Justice of Pakistan is aware of the leaks and now hopes that the Supreme Court forms a Memogate-type commission.

“It is frightening to imagine that if the office of the country’s prime minister, irrespective of who is sitting in it, is not safe, then Pakistan is not safe,” he said.

“This is a serious matter, and the Supreme Court must investigate this.”

In a swipe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Chaudhry said that he is terrified of if, after her allegations, she later withdraws from her position.

He urged the government to complete its investigation and publicises the findings.

Chaudhry asked the public to prepare for a long march, adding that “small headlines” such as leaks will keep happening.