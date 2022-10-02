Watch: Massive avalanche hits Mount Manaslu Base Camp in Nepal

Pakistan’s renowned climber Sajid Ali Sadpara has released video of a massive avalanche hitting Mount Manaslu Base Camp in Nepal.

Constant rain and snow have been a challenge for the 404 paying climbers attempting to reach the summit of Manaslu this year.

Sajid, son of late Ali Sadpara, achieved the ‘True Summit’ of Mount Manaslu few days back.

Sajid achieved the feat without oxygen, according to a post on his official social media accounts.

It must be noted that the 8163m-Mount Manaslu is the world’s eight highest peak.

The body of top US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson was retrieved from the Himalayas by a search team on Wednesday, two days after she disappeared on the slopes of Nepal’s Manaslu peak.

Nelson slipped and went missing while skiing down the world’s eighth-highest mountain after a successful summit with her partner Jim Morrison on Monday.

On the same day as Nelson’s accident, an avalanche hit between Camps 3 and 4 on the 8,163-metre (26,781-foot) mountain, killing Nepali climber Anup Rai and injuring a dozen others who were later rescued.

The deaths of Nelson and Rai are the first confirmed casualties of the autumn climbing season in Nepal.