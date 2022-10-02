Imran Khan should be punished for sake of national security: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should be punished for the sake of national and security, said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, the federal minister said the national security meeting had been held regarding cypher. He continued that the meeting made the fundamental decisions in this regard but he cannot release details yet.

Moreover, he said that the cabinet’s sub-committee will present its report in this regard to the parliament, he added.

“Security of the nation and state’s sovereignty demands that this perception that he is the blue eyed boy of the country should be wiped away and action should be initiated against him,” Sanaullah said.

Asked about the charges against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and MNA Moonis Elahi and his facilitators, Sanaullah said that he had seen the charge sheet, adding that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has prepared it and submitted it to the court which now has to proceed on it.

Talking about reports that there could be an operation in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against terror groups, the federal interior minister once again stopped short of discussing any details.

“The nation needs to stand assured that the armed forces are resolute in defending the state and its borders,” he said, adding, “Irrespective of the group, they cannot harm the internal and external security of the state.”

On the extension of the army chief or appointment of a new one, Sanaullah said that this is not something that is discussed in party meetings, nor should it. It should not be discussed in public rallies nor should it be.

“It is a constitutional obligation that will be fulfilled,” he said, while remaining tight lipped on the matter.

Meanwhile, the government has approved a recommendation of its sub-committee which calls for further investigation into and take legal action over the national security issue of the ‘diplomatic cypher’ and associated events surrounding it as suggested in the recent audio leaks involving former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

