Pakistan likely to make three changes for England T20I series decider

Pakistan are likely to make three changes for the T20I series decider against England on Sunday in Lahore.

The series is currently levelled at 3-3 after England won the last match in comprehensive fashion by eight wickets.

According to espncricinfo, the home side is likely to include wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Haris Rauf in the lineup after the duo were rested for the sixth T20I. Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani are likely to make way for Rizwan and Rauf.

Meanwhile, Haider Ali, who was hospitalised after the last game, is likely to be replaced by Khushdil Shah.

The visitors are also likely to field their strongest XI, with Mark Wood and Chris Woakes returning to the side.

Lineups

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (c), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Shan Masood, 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Mohammad Hasnain/Aamer Jamal, 10 Mohammad Wasim, 11 Haris Rauf

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (c), 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Reece Topley