Pakistan win opening match of Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Pakistan won their opening match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup against Malaysia by nine wickets with 11 overs to spare at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 58-run target, Pakistan reached home in nine overs for the loss of one wicket.

Opener Sidra Amin top-scored with 31. She smacked five fours during her 23-ball innings.

Sidra’s opening partner, wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali, remained undefeated on 21 off 23 balls.

Earlier, after deciding to bowl first in overcast conditions, Pakistan bowlers restricted Malaysia to 57 for nine in 20 overs.

Spinner Tuba Hasan bowled an economical spell of 2/13 in four overs, meanwhile Omaima Sohail bagged 3/19 in three overs.

Scores in brief:

Malaysia 57/9, 20 overs (Elsa Huner 29 not out; Omaima Sohail 3/19, Tuba Hasan 2/13, Diana Baig 1/6, Sadia Iqbal 1/8)

Pakistan 61/1, nine overs (Sidra Amin 31, Muneeba Ali 21 not out; Mahirah Izzati Ismail 1/8)

Pakistan beat Malaysia by nine wickets

Player of the match: Tuba Hasan (Pakistan)