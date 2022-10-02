IHC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail until October 7

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sunday approved a pre-arrest bail application bail filed by former prime minister ad Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case of threatening a female judge.

On Sunday, Imran’s counsel Advocate Babar Awan filed an application with the court seeking pre-arrest bail.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted an in-chamber hearing in which he approved Imran’s interim bail.

During the proceeding, Babar Awan told the court the purpose of the case against Imran was to arrest him and that the arrest was to hinder his peaceful struggle.

The federal government made a false case for their nefarious purposes under mala fide intentions, he added.

The court, however, said that the arrest warrants issued against him were routine procedure to ensure he appears before the court in the case since he had skipped out on the last hearing.

Reiterating the direction for Imran to appear before the concerned court on October 7, the court accepted the application and directed the police not to arrest the former prime minister.

The court also ordered Imran Khan to submit surety bonds of Rs10,000.

A day ago, the arrest warrant was issued in a case registered in Margalla Police Station on August 20 pertaining to violation of Section 144 and threatening a female judge.

The first information report (FIR) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in the case incorporates Sections 504 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In this regard, Islamabad police from its official Twitter handle said that Imran Khan did not appear before the court in the last hearing and the warrant was issued to ensure his attendance in the next proceeding of the case.

The federal police said the court had directed to remove sections pertaining to terrorism from the case following which the case was transferred to a sessions court.

The ex-PM has not obtained bail from the sessions court and warned that he could be apprehended on failing to appear before the sessions court.