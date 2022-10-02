CTD kills four alleged terrorists in Balochistan

Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said four alleged terrorists who attacked the CTD vehicle early Sunday morning were killed after both sides exchanged fire at Nuttal National Highway.

The unidentified armed men opened fire on a CTD vehicle. The CTD team also took positions and returned fire. Consequently, four [alleged] terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire, spokesperson for the CTD Balochistan said in a statement.

While two personnel, including an ASI were wounded and shifted to the hospital.

The department found three grenades, remote control devices, arms and ammunition during the encounter,