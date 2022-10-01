Karachi Fire Station attack survivor says assailants used silenced guns

The preliminary investigation into Korangi’s Fire Station shooting has suggested that it was a terror attack in which the assailants used silenced weapons.

In this regard, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District Korangi Faisal Bashir Memon told SAMAA DIGITAL that the incident appears to be an act of terrorism.

However, Memon said it is yet to be ascertained which group carried out this attack, maintaining that the police were not ruling out personal enmity.

Two people died in the incident and one injured is under treatment while one managed to flee.

What exactly happened inside fire station?

Zeeshan Fareed, who survived the attack, recalled that it was around 2:15am when he was sitting in the control room and two armed men got inside the fire station in Korangi.

He said Mehboob Khan was guarding the station’s main gate and the assailants held him at gunpoint and brought him to the control room.

The suspects inquired to them about other staffers and Mehboob told them that they were sleeping in rooms situated at the backside of the station.

Then, Fareed said one of the attackers held him and Mehboob hostage in the control room and the other one went to search for other team members.

However, he returned shortly and said he did not find anyone.

But his partner refused to accept this there were only two people on duty.

He asked his accomplice to keep an eye on the hostages and himself went to the backside room. He returned to the control room with two more firemen, Aamir Qureshi and Muhammad Irshad.

“We were made to sit on the floor in a queue against the wall,” Fareed told SAMAA DIGITAL.

The armed men questioned who was performing the guard’s duty to which Mehboob replied that he was.

Then, one of the armed men told him to recite Kalima and then fired a gunshot targeting Mehboob’s head. The suspect missed the target in the first attempt but in the second one, Mehboob was shot dead.

Fareed said he and other two hostages, Aamir Qureshi and Muhammad Irshad, jumped up in fear. Then, Aamir Qureshi tried to grab a suspect’s gun while Muhammad Irshad pulled him down.

The suspects then opened indiscriminate fire which resulted in casualties.

“I was near the door of the control room and after realizing there was an opportunity, I fled,” the survivor said.

Attackers used silenced gun

At the time of attack, seven staffers of the fire station were on duty; according to shift in-charge Muhammad Mohsin.

He said four firemen, a driver, a havaldar and a telephone operator were present inside the fire station. He said driver SM Shabbir was sleeping inside a fire truck which was parked some 20-feet away from the control room.

Havaldar Shakeel Yaqoob and fireman Aijaz were sleeping in a room situated at the backside of control room.

Mohsin claimed that driver, havaldar and firemen were still sleeping when police reached the fire station, stating they did not hear gunshots.

The shift in-charge said that Irshad, who is under treatment, managed to run out of the fire station in injured condition and reached a nearby fuel station where he requested someone to call police emergency helpline 15.