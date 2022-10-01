PTI activists flock to Bani Gala, dare govt to arrest Imran Khan

A huge number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists as well as party leaders reached Imran Khan’s residence Bani Gala in Islamabad on Saturday evening in the aftermath of an arrest warrant issued for the former prime minister by an Islamabad magistrate.

As the news of ex-PM’s arrest warrant made it to the electronic and social media, the party leaders and charged activists rushed to Bani Gala to prevent possible attempt by Islamabad Police to apprehend ex-premier.

The premises around Khan’s residence turned into a protest site within no time as several videos showed.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government and dared it to arrest Khan. Similar scenes emerged from other cities including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar etc.

The protesters in the federal capital claimed forcing a police truck carrying a heavy contingent to return which they asserted was sent to apprehend the PTI chief.

However, Islamabad Police denied this claim and said the personnel were sent for routine deployment for security of the ex-premier.

In a tweet, Islamabad Police said that rumors were being spread that 300 personnel have been sent to Bani Gala.

Terming these rumors as false and baseless, the police said that only the personnel on routine duty were sent to Khan’s residence for his security.

The police urged the citizens to snub propaganda.