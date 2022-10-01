Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom during UN peacekeeping mission

A soldier of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during his service for the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission when militants targeted a permanent operating base in Minembwe in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) - military’s media wing, Havaldar Babar on Saturday was martyred when six militants from the Bunyamalage armed group approached the base with the intention to surrender their weapons as part of UN initiatives.

However, the assailants opened indiscriminate firing on the check post. Resultantly, Havaldar Babar received a gunshot on his head and was shifted to the nearest Pakistan Army medical post where he succumbed to his injuries.

Havaldar was 35-year and hailed from Shakargarh district, ISPR said adding that the martyr left his wife, son, and a daughter behind.