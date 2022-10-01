Islamabad magistrate issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan

An Islamabad magistrate on Saturday issued arrest warrant for ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

The warrant has been issued by senior civil judge Rana Mujahid Rahim.

The arrest warrant was issued in a case registered in Margalla Police Station on August 20 pertaining to violation of Section 144 and threatening a female judge.

The first information report (FIR) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in the case incorporates Sections 504 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In this regard, Islamabad Police from its official Twitter handle said that Imran Khan did not appear before the court in the last hearing and the warrant was issued to ensure his attendance in the next proceeding of the case.

The federal police said that the court had directed to remove sections pertaining to terrorism from the case following which the case was transferred to a sessions court.

It noted that the ex-PM has not obtained bail from the sessions court and warned that he could be apprehended on failing to appear before the sessions court.