Salman Khan’s emotional tribute on death of body double

While sharing a throwback picture with the deceased, Salman Khan penned a heartfelt note on the death of his body double, Sagar Pandey. The actor thanked him for always being there for him.

Khan took to his Instagram and wrote “Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon (I thank you from the bottom of my heart) for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank you, RIP Sagar Pandey.”

Panday, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. Prashant Walde – SRK’s body double – confirmed the news of his demise.

He said, “Sagar was working in the gym when he suddenly collapsed. He was immediately taken to a Hospital in Mumbai. That’s where he was declared dead.”

Walde further added, “I am quite shocked. He was perfectly fit and healthy. He was too young to pass away. His age must have been around 45-50 years.”

Reportedly, Panday was about 50. He had worked as Salman Khan’s body double in over 50 movies including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Dabangg and many others.

He became body double after he failed to get work as an actor. Karan Johar directorial, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was Panday’s first movie in which he played Salman Khan’s body double.