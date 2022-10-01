Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife praises Vikram Vedha, tags wrong Saif Ali Khan

Sussanne Khan reviewed the Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starer Vikram Vedha on her Instagram account and ended up tagging the wrong Saif Ali Khan in the post.

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife shared one of the posters of the movie on her Instagram account and wrote, “This is by far one of my favorite movies ever!!! Superbly gripping and full of Thrills!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team… for this tremendous entertainer!!! This one is going to be a huge BLOCKBUSTER’, along with a slew of emoticons.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Unknowingly, Sussanne tagged the fan-made account of Saif Ali Khan in her post.

Saif Ali Khan is not active on social media and doesn’t have an account on the picture-sharing platform, Instagram.

Saba Azad, Roshan’s girlfriend also reviewed the movie and called it a blockbuster.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Azad wrote, “Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hardworking human I know – you make me so, so proud Ro (Hrithik Roshan)!!”

In another story she wrote, “Congratulations to team Vikram Vedha for a super engaging film – I have seen it twice, and I am going to see it again and again!!”

Vikram Vedha is an official remake of a Tamil film of the same name, starring R. Madhvan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The movie is based on the Indian folklore of Vikram and Betal.

Written and directed by Pushkar Gayatri the story revolves around a cop named Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) set to chase a gangster named Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).