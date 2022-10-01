Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 2pm | 1st October 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 2pm | 1st October 2022 Oct 01, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 2pm | 1st October 2022 Recommended PTI wants judicial commission on leaked audio of PM, ministers on PTI resignations Pakistan nominates Joyland as official entry for Oscars 2023 After Naseem Shah, Haider Ali hospitalised Related Stories ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you Most Popular ‘Vulgarity in this age’: Bushra Ansari shamed for showing ‘too much’ ‘Are you really a Muslim?’, Saboor Aly once again receives bashing for her ‘revealing’ outfit “We have known each other for many years,” Ameesha Patel opens up about Imran Abbas