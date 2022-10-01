Pakistan nominates Joyland as official entry for Oscars 2023

The Pakistani film Joyland after winning the Jury Award at the Festival de Cannes has now been selected by the Pakistan Academy Selection Committee for the 95th Academy Awards.

The director of the movie, Saim Sadiq took to his Instagram handle to share the achievement with his fans about the nomination of his film Joyland.

The post read, “We’re honored and humbled that Joyland is Pakistan’s official Oscar entry. It’s the second time a Khoosat Films project has been nominated. This year’s Oscar committee was led by @sharmeenobaidchinoy, who hopes the picture gets the accolades it deserves.”

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar and Emmy winner, chaired this year’s Oscar committee along with singer Ali Sethi, author Omar Shahid Hamid, film critic Rafay Mahmood, actor and filmmaker Samina Ahmad, producer Jerjees Seja, screenwriter and director Bee Gul, designer Rizwan Beyg, cinematographer Mo Azmi, and actor Zeba Bakhtiar.

The locally produced movie Joyland became the first Pakistani movie to be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, and it also made its way to the Toronto Film Festival.

The director of the movie recently announced the release date for the movie to screen at cinemas locally on November 18 this year.

After the announcement of the release date of the film, it came to light that the Oscar Committee of Pakistan had nominated this film for the Oscar on behalf of Pakistan.

Reports suggest that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will finalize all award nominations on December 21.

The final list of Oscar nominees will be released on January 24, and the 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12.

Joyland is the ninth Pakistani film to be nominated for the Oscars by the Academy Selection Committee of Pakistan.

The movie won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie. The film also won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard segment.