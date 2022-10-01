WATCH: Catch glimpses of Fawad Khan, Waseem Akram in recent MBG’s teaser

The second teaser of the upcoming Pakistani film Money Back Guarantee is out, and the new teaser includes the most-anticipated appearances of Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram.

From the first teaser, it was assumed that the story would be based on a bank robbery, although it was difficult to identify any artist in the film as no actor was featured in it.

However, to the fans’ surprise, in the second teaser, glimpses of Legendary Wasim Akram and the Humsafar actor Fawad Khan can be seen.

Sources revealed that Akram has a small but crucial role in the movie, he plays nemesis to Fawad Khan.

Interestingly, the female actors in the film don’t necessarily play love interests to any of the male leads.

Fans are speculating that the upcoming movie is a Pakistani version of Netflix’s hit Spanish Language show, Money Heist also known as La Casa De Papel.

The much-awaited multi-starer Money Back Guarantee stars, Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Late Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.

The Faisal Qureshi directorial is slated to be released in theaters nationwide on April 21 next year.

Watch the second teaser of Money Back Guarantee here: