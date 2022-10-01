Firing inside Karachi’s Korangi Fire Station leaves two officers dead

As many as two officers of the Karachi fire brigade were killed when unknown men entered Karachi’s Korangi Fire Station and opened fire at the staff on the night between Friday and Saturday.

A staffer was injured while another saved his life by hiding in the bushes.

The police have identified the deceased as 55-year-old Amir and 35-year-old Mehboob.

As per the statement of Irshad, who was injured in the attack, the armed men took all four employees to the control room and shot one of them in the head.

Zeeshan, who saved his life by hiding in the bushes when the attackers came, claimed that the armed men put the gun on Mehboob’s head and asked him to recite Kalma. When Amir tried to tackle one of the attackers, they also shot him dead, Zeeshan said.

Korangi Fire Station In-Charge Zafar Khan said that both the deceased were working at the station for many years.

The police have started the investigation into the case and have decided to question the eyewitness.

Bodies and injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

SSP Korangi said that there were two attackers who fled the scene after the incident.

There are no CCTV cameras installed in the station and the police are trying to retrieve data from nearby CCTVs, the SSP said.

The police have also three empty shells and one bullet from the crime scene, he added.