Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 11am | 1st October 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 11am | 1st October 2022 Oct 01, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 11am | 1st October 2022 Recommended PTI wants judicial commission on leaked audio of PM, ministers on PTI resignations Govt slashes prices of petrol, diesel by up to 5.5% After Naseem Shah, Haider Ali hospitalised Related Stories ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you Most Popular ‘Vulgarity in this age’: Bushra Ansari shamed for showing ‘too much’ ‘Are you really a Muslim?’, Saboor Aly once again receives bashing for her ‘revealing’ outfit “We have known each other for many years,” Ameesha Patel opens up about Imran Abbas