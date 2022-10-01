Bachchan Back To The Beginning: Film festival announced ahead of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday

To celebrate the 80th birthday of the Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Festival Heritage Foundation announced a film festival titled Bachchan Back To The Beginning.

The festival will screen movies featuring the megastar in 17 cities across India.

In partnership with multiplex chain PVR Cinemas, the non-profit organization - which was started by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur - has put together a collection of 11 blockbuster movies og Big B.

The four-day festival will open on October 8 and will close on October 11, the star’s birthday.

The festival will cover 172 shows and 30 screens all over India.

The movies that will screen at the festival include -Don -Kaala Patthar -Kaalia -Kabhie Kabhie -Amar Akbar Anthony -Namak Halaal -Abhimaan -Deewar -Mili -Satte Pe Satta -Chupke Chupke.

In a statement, the veteran actor praised the initiative and said that he never thought that he would witness a day that all his work from his early career days would make it again to the big screen.

Bachchan said, “It is a remarkable initiative of the Film Heritage Foundation and PVR to showcase not just my work, but the work of my directors, fellow actors, and technicians of the time who made these films possible.”

“It brings back an era that is gone, but not forgotten. This is why saving India’s film heritage is so important. I hope that this is just the beginning of many festivals that will celebrate landmark films of Indian cinema back on the big screen,”

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Big B’s daughter shared the poster of Bachan Back To The Beggining on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

As per the press release by Festival Heritage Foundation, the actor’s fans across cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda, Raipur, Kanpur, Kolhapur, Indore, and Prayagraj - where Bachchan was born, will get the opportunity to watch some of his most famous movies in theaters again.