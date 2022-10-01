After Naseem Shah, Haider Ali hospitalised

Rookie batter Haider Ali was taken to a private hospital after a viral illness during the sixth T20I between Pakistan and England.

He is the second Pakistan T20 World Cup squad member, after pacer Naeem Shah, hospitalised this week.

The right-hander had scored just 18 runs in the match as the hosts suffered a crushing eight-wicket defeat at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

So far, he had a below-par series, scoring 11, 3, 4, and 18 in six matches.

Earlier, Naseem Shah spent two nights in a local hospital in Lahore because of pneumonia. He was ruled out of the remaining two T20I of the seven-match series after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.