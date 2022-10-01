CTD kills two suspected terrorists in Karachi

The Counter Terrorism Department-Sindh (CTD) has killed two suspected terrorists in an operation in Karachi’s Taiser Town Area.

Four CTD personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire.

According to the CTD, the force conducted the raid in Janjal Goth area on the information of presence of miscreants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Daesh.

According to the CTD spokesperson, when the law enforcers arrived at the spot, the terrorists opened fire at them injuring four personnel. They were immediately moved to a hospital for the treatment.

In retaliatory fire, two suspected terrorists were killed.

A woman and child were also in the house who have been evacuated safely.

The bomb disposal squad has been called as the authorities suspect presence of explosives in the house.

The law enforcers have cordoned off the area and extra contingent has been called.