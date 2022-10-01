Sindh govt appoints new MD, COO for Karachi water board

The Sindh government on Friday appointed two key officers at the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), ensuring that the key utility does not remain rudderless.

Sindh Government Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput on Friday issued a notification for the appointment of the board’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Syed Salahuddin Ahmed.

Simultaneously, the Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah issued a notification for the appointment of the board’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Asadullah Khan.

Ahmed, a Basic Pay Scale (BPS) grade 19 officer, has been appointed for a tenure of four years.

Apart from leading KWSB, he will also hold the additional charge as the Project Director of the World Bank funded Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP). He will hold this position until the negotiation of SoP-2 or until a regular director is appointed.

Asadullah has been appointed for a tenure of three years.

According to the notifications, both officers assumed charge of their new offices from September 30.