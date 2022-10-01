Putin formally annexes 4 Ukrainian regions as world rejects ‘sham’ referendum

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed documents at a lavish Kremlin ceremony amid a threat to use nuclear weapons in their defence. The global community, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, responded strongly by denouncing the move.

Ukraine also announces to fast-track NATO membership bid as Europe heightens alert.

Annexed, again

With a few pen-strokes, Putin on Friday claimed to have annexed four regions of Ukraine – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – where he had earlier conducted a ‘sham’ referendum denounced by the world.

Delivering what Russian officials described as a ‘major’ speech afterwards, Putin said he had signed laws to absorb the new regions them despite international condemnation.

He went on to say that Moscow will now protect the newly incorporated regions as if protecting Russia itself.

“We will defend our lands with all the means at our disposal and do everything to protect our people. This is our great liberating mission,” he said.

An earlier definition of this included the use of Russia’s massive stockpiles of nuclear weapons.

With a devious grin, Putin called on Zelensky to negotiate and end to the eight-month war noting that all options were on the table, except the return of the annexed regions which had “opted” for Russia in a hastily organized referendum.

“People made their choice, an unambiguous choice,” Putin defended the referendum and peddled it as “the will of millions of people” and promised to grant them Russian citizenship.

He also volleyed at Kyiv’s “real masters” residing in western capitals as he accused them of harboring plans to “destroy” Russia.

He even blamed “Anglo-Saxons” (Britain) of attacking the Nord Stream gaspipelines in the Baltic this week.

Escalation

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg defined Putin’s pen antics as “the most serious escalation since the start of the war.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv was formally applying for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance.

He, however, noted that Kyiv remains ready for talks with Moscow, but not with Putin – a tit-for-tat over the latter’s declaration that the annexed territories were not up for negotiation.

Washington also swiftly responded, slapping the Russian central bank with fresh slew of sanctions amid other restrictions.

US President Joe Biden saying the United States would “never, never, never” recognize Russian sovereignty over the territories.

The Kremlin’s atomic threats have not deterred a sweeping Ukrainian counter-offensive, which has been pushing back Russian troops in the east.

Kyiv’s forces are on the doorstep of the Donetsk region town of Lyman, which Moscow’s forces pummelled for weeks before capturing it this summer.

Putin has blamed the war in Ukraine on the West and said simmering conflicts in the former Soviet Union were the result of its collapse.

The rhetoric built on his now famous phrase that the fall of the USSR was a tragedy, and he has recently suggested Moscow should again extend its influence over the former Soviet region.

The four regions’ Kremlin-installed leaders who pleaded to Putin for annexation this week assembled in the Russian capital ahead of the ceremony.

Their almost simultaneous requests came after they claimed residents had unanimously backed the move in hastily organized referendums that were dismissed by Kyiv and the West as illegal, fraudulent and void.

A fifth of Ukraine

Ukraine said the only appropriate response from the West was to hit Russia with more sanctions and to supply Ukrainian forces with more weapons to keep reclaiming territory.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the annexation plans as “a dangerous escalation” that “has no place in the modern world.”

The UN Security Council will vote Friday on a resolution condemning the referendums, according to France, the council’s current president, but it has no chance of passing due to Moscow’s veto power.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called an “urgent” meeting of his national security council for Friday, his spokesman said, after the Kremlin announced the timing of the annexation ceremony.

The four territories – Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south and Donetsk and Lugansk in the east – create a crucial land corridor between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Together, all five make up around 20 percent of Ukraine, whose forces in recent weeks have been clawing back ground.

Ukrainian troops have been progressing in the eastern Kharkiv region and recapturing territory in Donetsk. Military observers say Kyiv’s forces are close to capturing Lyman.

Moscow’s forces are striking back along the entire front line and officials in Kyiv said Thursday that Russian bombardment had killed three people in the Dnipropetrovsk region, five in Donetsk and wounded seven in the Kharkiv region.

Along with threats to use nuclear weapons, Putin announced a mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of Russians to bolster Moscow’s army in Ukraine, sparking demonstrations and an exodus of men abroad.

Putin on Thursday called for mistakes with the draft to be “corrected”, as discontent grows over the often-chaotic conscription push.