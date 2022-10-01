Ishaq Dar appointed as leader of house in Senate

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as the leader of the House in the Senate.

In a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, Dar will represent the government in the upper house of parliament and regulate government business.

Earlier this week, Dar took oath as finance minister at Aiwan-e-Sadar around five years after he was ousted from the role by a court in a corruption case.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders attended the ceremony.