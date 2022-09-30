Watch Live
Gold prices register minor dip

Prices increase in international market
Rizwan Alam Sep 30, 2022
Prices of gold in the domestic market registered a slight dip on Friday, while the price of silver remained unchanged.

According to prices notified by the Jems and Jewellers Association, Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand, the rates for a tola of gold of 24 karats fell by Rs400 on Friday to Rs145,500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs343 to Rs124,743. But the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs114,348.

In the international gold market, the precious metal’s value increased by $13 to $1,664.

The price of pure silver also remained unchanged on Friday. A tola of 24 karat silver was sold for RS1,560, while 10 grams of the metal were sold for Rs1,337.44.

Internationally, silver was traded for as little as $19 on Friday.

Bullion denomination Yesterday Price Today Price Change in Value
Gold 24K Tola Rs145,900 Rs145,500 Rs400
Gold 24K 10gm Rs125,086 Rs124,743 Rs343
Gold international per ounce $1,651 $1,664 $13
Silver 24kt Rs1,560 Rs1,560 0

