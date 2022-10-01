Kissan Ittihad announces protest at D-chowk

Farmers, who have swarmed the federal capital in recent days, announced to stage protest at the seat of power in Islamabad, D-Chowk on Kissan Ittihad, claiming that the government has yet to accept their demands.

The Kissan Ittihad (Farmers Union) have camped in the federal capital for the past three days seeking aid and other relief from the government.

Talking to the media on Friday, Kissan Ittihad Chairman Chaudhry Khalid Hussain said that farmers in Punjab are dying, adding that they are starved and parched.

“I warn the government that another Model Town incident may happen,” he said, adding that “This is our last warning.”

He said that Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaulah, in a meeting with their representatives the other day in the federal capital had given them assurances. Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had promised to give them an audience but nothing happened.

The farmers have been staging demonstrations and rallies to demand that government resolve the various issues being faced by them.

Major issues include acute fertilizer shortage, rising inflation, taxes on tube-well use, etc.