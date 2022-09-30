Phil Salt’s onslaught sinks Pakistan in sixth T20I

Opener Phil Salt scored his career-best half-century as England level the seven-match series 3-3 against Pakistan on Friday.

Salt’s blistering 87-run not out knock of just 41 balls helped the visitors cross the winning line in just 14.3 over with eight wickets in hand.

The right hander struck 13 boundaries and three maximums in his breath-taking innings.

He was well supported by Alex Hales (27) and David Malan (26). Ben Duckett played an unbeaten cameo of 26 runs.

The series decider will be played at the same venue on Sunday

Earlier, skipper Babar Azam scored unbeaten 87 as Pakistan reached 169-6 in the allotted 20 overs.

The Pakistan skipper, who hit an unbeaten 59-ball 87 for his 27th half century, also completed 3,000 T20I runs in 81 innings as he anchored the home team’s total after they were sent in to bat.

Azam hit Richard Gleeson for a six to join Indian duo of Rohit Sharma (3,694 runs in 140 matches) and Kohli (3,663 in 108), New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (3,497 in 112) and Ireland’s Paul Stirling (3,011 in 114) in the milestone.

Azam hit three sixes and seven boundaries and added 48 for the fourth wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (31) and 47 for the third with Haider Ali (18).

Sam Curran (2-26) and David Willey (2-32) were the successful England bowlers.

Pakistan, who lead the seven-match series 3-2, handed a T20I debut to 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris as they rested Mohammad Rizwan.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf was also rested, making way for Shahnawaz Dahani.

England rested the pace duo of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes to bring in Reece Topley and Gleeson.