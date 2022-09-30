Action truest, most powerful language: China gives Pakistan $90m in flood relief

China on Friday announced a massive aid package for flood-hit Pakistan worth around $90 million, the largest aid package announced by any single country so far.

However, the occasion was used by the Chinese amabassador to aim barbs at some other countries who remain unmoved by the tragedy unfolding in Pakistan.

In a series of tweets and a video posted by the Chinese Embassy and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Friday detailed that China was providing in excess of 644.1 million RMB – around $90.2 million.

“China is the most reliable iron brother of Pakistan,” Rong said, adding, since the devastating floods occurred in Pakistan, among all countries, China has announced the biggest amount of assistance to Pakistan.“

“The Chinese government, the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Red Cross Society of China, the sister provinces and cities, Chinese enterprises and individuals have all given their helping hand,” he said.

Nong Rong exhibited a document that showed that the biggest chunk of aid for Pakistan had come from the Chinese government, which gave 400 million RMB. It was followed by 100 million RMB from the Chinese military, 125 million RMB from the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, 17 million RMB collected by the Embassy of Pakistan in China, and 2.1 million RMB from the Red Cross Society of China.

Prickly barbs

Rong also had some choice words for countries that have been involved in counterproductive activities in the region.

“Instead of finger-pointing against China-Pakistan cooperation, some countries better to do real and beneficial things for the people of Pakistan,” he said in veiled references to India.

“Action is the truest and most powerful language,” he added.

https://twitter.com/AmbNong/status/1575836633941016576)