Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s T20I record

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam equalled Virat Kohli’s T20I record during the sixth match against England Friday.

The prolific runs getter scored an unbeaten 87 off 59 deliveries as the hosts set a 170-run target at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Doing so, he became the joint-fastest batter to score 3,000 runs in the shortest format. Babar achieved the milestone in 81 innings, the same as former India captain Kohli.

He is currently the fifth player to cross the landmark figure. Babar smashed seven fours and three sixes in the innings.

The Men in Green lead the seven-match series 3-2.