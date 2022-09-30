Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s T20I record

He scored an unbeaten 87
Samaa Web Desk Sep 30, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: PCB</p>

Photo: PCB

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam equalled Virat Kohli’s T20I record during the sixth match against England Friday.

The prolific runs getter scored an unbeaten 87 off 59 deliveries as the hosts set a 170-run target at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Doing so, he became the joint-fastest batter to score 3,000 runs in the shortest format. Babar achieved the milestone in 81 innings, the same as former India captain Kohli.

He is currently the fifth player to cross the landmark figure. Babar smashed seven fours and three sixes in the innings.

The Men in Green lead the seven-match series 3-2.

Pakistan

Cricket

England

Babar Azam

PAK v ENG

sixth T20I

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div