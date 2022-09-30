Soldier martyred in another cross-border attack from Afghanistan

A soldier embraced martyrdom as terrorists launched yet another cross-border attack on military installations in areas straddling the Afghan border.

In a statement on Friday, the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that the incident took place in the Khurlachi area of Kurram district.

The official said that terrorists mounted the attack from across the border.

Pakistani soldier responded to the attack and in the ensuing volley, killed several militants. However, a solider embraced martyrdom while valiantly defending the country.

The military identified casualty as Sepoy Jamshaid Iqbal. Aged just 27 years old, he hailed from Sialkot.

Meanwhile, the military reiterated its concerns over the increasing frequency of terrorist activity in areas close to Pakistan’s border and their freedom to mount attacks on Pakistani forces while utilizing Afghan soil.

The military expressed the hope that the interim government in Afghanistan of the Taliban would not allow such activities in the future.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed grief over the loss of lives in the attack on a learning center in Kabul.

“Terrorism continues to threaten not just Afghanistan and Pakistan but also the world,” he said, urging the international community to not let its guard down.

“Strengthening global cooperation against changing threat matrix of terrorism is need of the hour.”