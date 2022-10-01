Justice Isa urges CJP to immediately summon judicial commission’s meeting

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial was on Friday urged to immediately convene a meeting of the judicial commission to nominate judges for vacant seats on the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

This was urged by senior judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC), Justice Qazi Faez Isa in a letter to Chief Justice Bandial on Friday.

Justice Isa wrote that there are over 50,000 cases pending in the Supreme Court.

He added that currently there are just 16 Judges on the Supreme Court and there are five vacancies. This works out to a loss of 726 court days annually which could have been used to resolve the backlog.

“It pains me to state that cases filed in the Supreme Court are unlikely to ever get decided if the vacancies are not filled.”

He said that the people of Pakistan have invested heavily in the apex court, which employs about 700 staff and has a considerable budget.

“Therefore, it is not understandable why Supreme Court at significant 30% reduced capacity,” he asked, adding, “Every passing day that the five vacancies remain unfilled adds to the existing mountain of cases, threatening to render it insurmountable which may leave the SC dysfunctional.”

He said that the constitution requires expeditious justice be ensured.

“This responsibility falls upon the Supreme Court, of which you are the chief justice. We must not let down the people of Pakistan, erode their confidence in the Supreme Court and continue to waste their hard-earned money.”

He pointed to his repeated calls for the CJP to fulfill his constitutional duty and let the members of the commission do theirs.

“Please convene a meeting of the commission immediately to enable the commission to nominate judges to the Supreme Court,” he concluded.