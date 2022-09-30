Murtaza Wahab urged to return to Karachi administrator hotseat

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday rejected the resignation tendered by Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and urged him to resume his work as the city’s top administrator.

On September 26, Wahab had tendered his resignation after accusing ‘political hypocrites’ who did not want him to restore Karachi to its former glory.

However, CM Shah on Friday has refused to accept his resignation.

Instead, the chief minister has asked Wahab to return to the office of the city’s administrator on Monday and resume his work for the betterment of the city.

Shah further told Wahab that senior leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have entrusted him with the post of administrator, so the resignation could not be accepted.

Earlier in his press conference, Murtaza Wahab said that those with vested interest did not want a progressive and flourishing city.

His resignation came in the wake of Sindh High Court (SHC) stopping the city’s power utility, K-Electric, from collecting a municipal tax on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

In the hearing, Wahab had admitted the failure of the KMC to collect the tax on its own.