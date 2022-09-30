Critical resources: US extends $132m debt relief for Pakistan

It seems Islamabad’s charm offensive in New York and Washington has started to pay off with the US agreeing to and signing a $132 million debt relief agreement.

The agreement was signed on Friday by US Ambassador Donald Bloom in Islamabad.

Announced in a tweet from the US Embassy in Islamabad, it said that this was the second US-Pakistan bilateral agreement signed under the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative.

The second agreement was valued at $132 million in debt relief to Pakistan.

“Our priority is to redirect critical resources in Pakistan,” it said.

Earlier, the US had enhanced its direct emergency assistance to Pakistan for flood relief to over $66 million.

The past few months have seen renewed engagement from Washington, which also approved a $450 million package for maintenance of Pakistan’s fleet of F-16 attack aircraft.