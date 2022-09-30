Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro leaked online ahead of launch

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi’s new range of flagship smartphones – the 12T and 12T Pro – have been leaked online ahead of the expected launch on October 4.

The renders were leaked on social site Twitter, which gives us a clear glimpse of the device and its talked about camera setup.

The device appeared on line was shown in three distinct colors and the triple-back camera setup. The Xiaomi 12T is thought to be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary rear sensor.

Moreover, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC is anticipated to power the next Xiaomi 12T, with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC perhaps powering the Pro model.

Meanwhile, as far as pricing are concerned the Xiaomi 12T is expected to cost EUR 580 (about Rs. 129,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and EUR 630 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant (roughly Rs. 140,400).

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is said to cost EUR 770 (about Rs. 171,600) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The more expensive 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option may cost EUR 800 (roughly Rs. 178,200).

On October 4, the Chinese tech giant will hold its worldwide launch event. The live event will be broadcast on its official website and social media accounts.