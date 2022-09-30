Are Trevor Noah, Dua Lipa dating?

Rumors are abound that pop singer Dua Lipa and comic television host Trevor Noah may be trading more than just notes for their upcoming act after they were spotted getting comfortable together at a restaurant.

The intimate public display of affection afterwards, however, left nothing to the imagination.

Images of the couple surfaced on internet where they could be seen sitting next to each other at the Miss Lily’s restaurant in the New York City.

Afterwards, the duo were seen walking close to each other as they talked, and later were spotted kissing and hugging in public.

Both were wearing discreet outfits to blend into the small crowd present at the restaurant.

An eyewitness told a media outlet, “It was clear that they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.”

They further added that after they left together, they went on a walk and stopped for “long embraces” and “kiss with hugs”.

The British pop-star and South African comedian don’t seem to have a romantic history together. According to reports Lipa and Noah first met at the Grammy Awards ceremony in April 2020.

Lipa was in a relationship with model Anwar Hadid – brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid – since June 2019, but they broke-up in December 2021, and since then the singer has been single.

On the other hand Noah was in a relationship with The Roommate actor Minka Kelly since August 2020, and broke-up things with her earlier this year in May.