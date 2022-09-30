Cypher audio leak part 2: Imran orders Qureshi, Asad not to take any names

Just two days after an alleged audio of a conversation between former prime minister Imran Khan and his principal secretary Azam Khan was leaked online, the second part of the alleged conversation has been released.

This part seems to continue the conversation contained in the first part where Imran discusses an alleged encoded diplomatic cable – cypher – was sent from the Pakistani embassy in Washington to Islamabad, and told his principal secretary to play along and turn it into a foreign conspiracy.

Besides Imran Khan and his principal secretary, the latest audio indicates the presence of former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former federal minister for planning Asad Umar based on their vocal inputs in the audio.

“Shah jee, we have to hold the meeting tomorrow, the three of us and the foreign secretary,” said Imran.

In that meeting, we’ll have to demand that we should be given minutes about the letter, said Imran.

“Azam has been saying that we make minutes of that meeting and keep the copies of it,” he said.

The cypher came on the 8th or 9th, said Azam Khan.

But the meeting took place on the 7th, but we are not going to take American’ names. No names under any condition, he emphasized.

No one at any cost should take the name of the country from this letter has come from, he emphasized.

“It is very important for all of you, I don’t want to hear from anyone’s mouth from which country this letter has come,” said Imran Khan.

Imran’s contention created suspicions and confusions among his most trusted party members.

“Are you deliberately calling this a letter,” Asad Umar can be heard asking Imran, adding, “Because this is not [a letter], it’s a transcript of a meeting.”

“Transcript or letter, they are the same thing, people won’t understand transcript, this is how you say in public rallies,” the public savvy former prime minister said.