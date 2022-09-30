SBP struggles to retain forex reserves

The central bank continues to struggle to keep a hold of foreign currency stocks, with its US dollar reserves seeing another $340.5 million slip out as the country’s overall reserves dipped below $14 billion.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), external payments saw US dollar reserves with the central bank fall to $8.06 billion for the week ending on September 23. The central bank saw an outflow of $340.5 million during the week as reserves held by it fell from $8.346 billion the previous week.

By contrast, the reserves held by private banks increased from $5.723 billion to $5.756 billion, an increase of $32.5 million.

Overall, the country’s reserves cumulatively fell by $308 million from $14.07 billion to $13.762 billion.

The last time the reserves were at this level was in the middle of August, when the reserves stood at $13.613 billion. At the time, the reserves with SBP had shrunk to $7.897 billion, while the reserves with private banks stood at $5.716 billion.