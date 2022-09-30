WATCH: Have Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi taken their rivalry off-screen too?

With the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt just a few weeks away, it seems as if the rivalry enjoyed by the main leads, Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, has been spilling off the screen as well.

In an interview to promote their upcoming movie, the two actors sat down to talk about their on-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship.

In the light-hearted conversation, both actors can be seen mocking each other’s characters, Maula Jatt and Noori Nath respectively, and performances.

In the interview, the actors were asked if both of them are rivals in real life too, just like in the movie TLOMJ.

To this, both replied in unison that, unlike in the movie, they are very good friends behind the camera.

Meanwhile, Hamza held up Fawad’s hand, at which the latter stared the other down in annoyance.

Throughout the interview, both Fawad and Hamza can be seen talking over each other, and not being able to answer any questions.

At one point, the Humsafar actor teased Hamza by saying that “I’m the hero of the movie” to which Abbasi replies, “But I’m the villain”.

Fawad then settles the argument by saying that the movie’s name is “The Legend of Maula Jatt” not “The Legend of Noori Nath” to laughter from the other.

The upcoming Punjabi language movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt is touted to be Pakistan’s most expensive movie to date, and it also has a star-studded cast.

The movie is a remake of 1979 classic Punjabi movie Maula Jatt starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, and Mirza Gohar Rasheed in leading roles.

Helmed by Bilal Lashari, the movie is produced by Ammara Hikmat under the joint venture of Encyclomedia & Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures.

The Legend of Maula Jatt promises to cast some of the most prominent singers of the Pakistani music industry such as Ali Azmat and Faris Shafi.

Initially, the movie was planned to release in 2019, but due to a copyright lawsuit filed against the Bilal Lashari directorial by the producer of original Maula Jatt, and the global pandemic the movie was delayed, but now the movie will hit the theaters on October 13, 2022.