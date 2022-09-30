Central bank okays transactional use of special Rs75 banknote

A commemorative banknote, announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to mark Pakistan’s 75th-anniversary last month, has now been made available to the public.

According to the central bank, the note – a sure-shot collector’s item – can be obtained from all banking services corporation offices and branches of commercial banks.

SBP further said that the note should be considered legal tender and can be used as a medium of exchange for all transactions across Pakistan under section 25 of the SBP Act, 1956.

The note was announced in a special ceremony on August 14, 2022, as the central bank commemorated Pakistan’s diamond jubilee. It carries a unique design and experimental features.

The themes and concepts for both the obverse and reverse sides of the banknote were developed by SBP and local artists.

The commemorative banknote was designed to pay tribute to the leaders who contributed the most towards the creation of Pakistan and create awareness about climate change and its impact on the country’s environment.

It features, for the first time in the country’s history, a woman on a financial instrument that is a legal tender.

Apart from the picture of the country’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, it included Jinnah’s shadow, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.

The note also featured those who laid the foundations for the Muslim homeland of Pakistan, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan – who propounded the two-nation theory – and Allama Muhammad Iqbal – the dreamer of an independent state for Muslims.

On the other side of the note, it highlights the national commitment towards climate change and its repercussions for Pakistan, which has gained added urgency in the light of unprecedented loss caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in large parts of Pakistan.

It features images of the national animal, Markhor, and the national tree Deodar, highlighting the danger of extinction of such species and the urgent need to preserve them.

This is the second commemorative banknote issued by SBP after the issuance of first commemorative note issued to mark the golden jubilee of the country, or 50 years of independence in 1997.