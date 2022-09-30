WATCH: PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan for hatching anti-state conspiracies

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday slammed his predecessor for concocting lies and hatching a conspiracy against the state, noting that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations of a foreign conspiracy have been proven to be false after controversial audio leaks emerged.

He said this while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad to lay thje foundation for the Rs6.5 billion, 5.5 kilometer-long by-pass in the Bhara Khau locality of Islamabad.

“Imran Niazi wasted five months of the nation by concocting lies and propaganda about his successors, while his own audio leaks exposed his deception,” he said.

Shehbaz deplored that for months, Imran had stood on the pulpit and cried hoarse that ‘traitors’ and ‘thieves’ had hijacked the country, while all those whom he blamed were vindicated by either inquiries or the court while his audio leak showed who really had treacherously schemed against the state.

“Imran’s lies about an ‘imported government’ are in fact a conspiracy against the entire nation,” he stated while stressing the need for people to understand the reality of a liar.

Denouncing the PTI chairman’s hypocrisy and falsehoods, he said that leaders of some friendly countries complained of their annoyance over the irresponsible foreign policy and attitude of Imran Khan.

Shehbaz added that the previous administration had pushed the country to the brink of default and economic collapse.

He called out Imran for spending money on marathon rallies instead of supporting and helping flood-hit people in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Punjab. He added that this gesture would have done more for him during elections when they happen.

Shehbaz reiterated his call to all opposition leaders to set aside differences come join hands with the government for the sake of the country’s development

The five-kilometer-long road will start from Murree Road near Quaid-i-Azam University stop and culminate at Murree Road near the Jugi bus stop, adjacent to the Punjab Cash and Carry. From there, a kilometer-long flyover will take commuters to the Bara Kahu bazaar and then towards Murree.

The prime minister directed to complete the project within four months while calling on the project managers to further lower the cost.

The project on completion will provide a big relief to the people traveling towards Murree and Kashmir as the existing road face massive congestion.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly