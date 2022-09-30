Naseem Shah refused to undergo important medical tests: sources

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah was hospitalised earlier this week due of high-grade fever and a chest infection.

He was later diagnosed with pneumonia and also tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to medical reports, doctors had recommended Naseem Shah to undergo three tests - HRCT, D Dimer, and ferritin level.

However, the pacer refused to undergo the tests.

The media report, obtained by SAMAA TV, revealed that he was advised by doctors to remain in isolation for three more days. However, the 19-year-old decided against the doctor’s advice.

If the symptoms persist, then Shah will be quarantined further, and all tests will be repeated, as stated in the medical report.

Moreover, at the time of discharge, his saturation was 98%.

When contacted by SAMAA, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s chief of the medical panel, Dr. Najeeb Soomro, refused to comment on the matter.

He said he doesn’t have the authority to give statements to the media. “It is not in my contract that I give a statement to the media.” He told SAMAA adding that he can only comment after the approval from the PCB media department.