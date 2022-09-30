Third time un-lucky?: Karachi LG elections likely to be postponed

The local bodies elections in Karachi are likely to be postponed again as the police and other government departments have said they will not be able to provide manpower.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is holding a meeting to decide about the fate of local government elections in the port city. Earlier, the commission announced that the LG polls in all seven districts of Karachi will be held on October 23.

Now, Sindh Police and other government departments have said that they will not be able to provide force to help the ECP conduct polls in the city.

The departments said that they will not be able to provide manpower due to floods.

The local bodies elections in the provincial capital has already been canceled twice.

Last month, the commission postponed the second phase of local bodies elections in Sindh for the second time.

In the second phase, 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad were scheduled to go to polls. The ECP, however, citing devastation caused by monsoon rains and floods in the province postponed the polls.

The second phase of LG polls in Sindh was originally scheduled to be held on July 24. Just days before the scheduled date, the polls were pushed for a month due to incessant monsoon rains in the province.

The first phase of Sindh local government polls, held in June this year, was dominated by the Pakistan Peoples Party.