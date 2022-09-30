Imran Khan’s apology to judge Zeba Chaudhry left hanging

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s apology to Additional Session Judge Zeba has been left hanging as she was not present in the courtroom.

Earlier this month, the PTI chairman had hurled threats against Judge Zeba Chaudhry and Islamabad police officials as he addressed a public rally in Islamabad’s F-9 Park.

His remarks earned him widespread condemnation and the Islamabad High Court constituted a larger bench to hear a contempt of court petition against Khan.

He also faces a terrorism case over his statement, in which the complainant said, “… terrorized and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge.”

On September 22, the contempt proceedings against Imran Khan was deferred by the IHC after he showed willingness to apologize to the woman judge against whom he had passed comment.

On Friday, Khan appeared before the court to seek apology from judge Zeba Chaudhry but she was herself on the leave. The PTI chairman urged the court reader to stay witness for his appearance in the court to apologize to Judge Zeba.

Imran Khan gets bail in Section 144 violation case

The former prime minister, on the other hand, went to the F-8 kachehri court for the hearing of a case for violating Section 144 in the court of an additional district and sessions judge.

The court accepted the plea for an extension in the interim bail of Imran Khan against the surety bond of Rs5,000.

Imran, along with several PTI leaders, including Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Fawad Chaudhary and Faisal Javed, were booked in a case over violation of Section 144 in the federal capital.

PTI leaders and their almost 1,000 supporters blocked the road at Imran Khan’s behest, says the FIR.

Upon his arrival, security had been beefed up around the court.