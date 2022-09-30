Blast at Kohlu sweets shop leaves one dead, 11 injured

An explosion at a sweet meats store in Kohlu in eastern Balochistan, has left at least one person dead and 11 others injured on Friday morning.

Police said that the blast took place at a store in the main market of the city. They added that shortly after the blast, a large contingent of local police and levies had swarmed the locality and cordoned it off.

The City police SHO said it was too early to comment on the nature of the blast or its cause.

They added that the dead and injured have been rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

The medical superintendent at the hospital confirmed receiving 11 people in injured condition. The official described their condition as critical.