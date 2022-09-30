PlayStation Plus to get Injustice 2 among three games for ‘free’ in October

Renowned video games ­– Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot – are coming for free in October for PlayStation Plus subscribers, Sony has revealed.

These games will be accessible to PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/Premium subscription customers starting October 4.

You may add these titles to your PS library up to October 31, but, to play them after that, you’ll need to maintain your current subscriptions.

Late on Wednesday, Sony posted an announcement about the updates on the PlayStation Blog, indicating that PS Plus Extra, Premium, and Deluxe subscribers will soon be getting new titles.

Hot Wheels Unleashed

The newest of the three games, Hot Wheels Unleashed, was released a year ago for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It has excellent racing dynamics and arcade-racing elements like turbo boosts. Players compete against each other in two-player split-screen or online multiplayer games to win prizes and unlock new automobiles that can be fully customized with paint jobs and add-ons like tire rims.

Injustice 2

The PS4 fighting game Injustice 2 was released in 2017 and is the follow-up to the 2013 DC Universe title Injustice: Gods Among Us. It was created by Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios. A companion comic book series that explained the relatively complicated plot that saw Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman fighting it out.

Superhot

Beginning in early 2016 as a puzzle/action game for Windows PC, Superhot, from the self-titled Superhot Team, swiftly expanded to Xbox One and Oculus virtual reality versions. Players take control of a stylized action hero who must use strategy to overcome multiple enemies in a bullet-time battle. The game was released for PlayStation 4 in 2017.

Through October 3, PlayStation Plus members can still get the September Essential-level games Need for Speed: Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem.