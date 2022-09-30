Two key Manchester City players on Real Madrid’s radar

European giant Real Madrid are reportedly already planning to overhaul their star-studded squad as they eye two Manchester City stars for the future.

The Los Blancos, who lifted the Champions League 15th time, had signed Aurélien Tchouaméni to boost their mid-filed and Antonio Rüdiger to further strengthen their defense.

Doing so, they let go of club legends Carlos Casemiro Marcelo, Gareth Bale, and Isco. Moreover, striker Luka Jovic, who joined the team in 2019, also left the club late in the summer window.

With their departure, Real Madrid now have more room to sign players and it looks like they are not wasting any time.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the La Liga holders will attempt to sign Manchester City’s full-back Joao Cancelo next summer and are also planning a move for Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024.

Cancelo, the Portuguese international, will be 29 years old next summer, which would facilitate an operation with a maximum cost of 40-50 million euros. His contract will end in 2027 with the current Premier League champions.

He has played as a right-back for all of his career but Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has used him on the left flank as well in Premier League.

Carvajal, who currently operates at the right flank at Real, has been in great form lately yet Cancelo could immediately make a big impact on Real’s left-back spot in a few games where Mendy’s defensive presence isn’t needed as much.

Meanwhile, after Kylian Mbappe disappointment, the Spanish giants are also looking for a striker to replace Karim Benzema, who is 34-year-old.

City’s new star Erling Haaland is one of their primary targets. However, he will not be available until summer 2024, when his termination clause of 180 million euros will be valid. The clause was put into his contract purposely as he wants to wear the iconic white shirt with Real Madrid.

In two years he will be fully prepared to take over from Benzema, who is estimated to have two more courses at full capacity.