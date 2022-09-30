McDonald’s to launch Happy Meal for adults

Everyone, once in their childhood, must have enjoyed McDonald’s Happy Meal. Now, people can relive those memories as McDonald’s is rolling out a new ‘nostalgic’ Happy Meal for adults.

McDonald’s has announced that their adult edition of Happy Meal will also include a free toy.

In a press release, the fast food chain revealed that it has partnered with the clothing line Cactus Plant Flea Market to create the limited edition “Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.”

The adult’s Happy Meal box will include a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets box. The meal will come with a side of fries and a drink.

McDonald’s Happy Meal for adults. Photo: McDonald’s

Just like the kid’s Happy Meal, the adult’s meal will also include a collectible figurine. According to McDonald’s press release, the four toys are described as “the Hamburglar,” the “Grimace”, the “Birdie,” and the “Cactus Buddy.”

In the press release, McDonald’s announced that its newest Happy Meal for adults will be available from October 3, in its US-based stores only.