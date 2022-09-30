Dar effect: Rupee continues upward march against US dollar on fifth consecutive day

Since the return of Ishaq Dar to the , the Pakistani rupee has reacted favorably for the fifth consecutive day, gaining further Rs1.63 against the US dollar in interbank trading on Friday.

The US dollar on Friday fell from Rs229.63 – at which it had closed on Thursday – to Rs228 during early trading.

Earlier on Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated to around Rs232.12 during intraday trading in the interbank market.

As Ishaq Dar took oath of the federal finance ministry on Wednesday, the value of the greenback has fallen significantly since the beginning of the week with the rupee gaining Rs8.15.

Open currency market

In the open market, the price of a single dollar fell to Rs228 on Friday as the rupee continued to perform strongly.

In the intervening period, he emphasized a plan whereby he promised not to allow the manipulation of the exchange rate but did commit to honoring market forces.

Dar aims to assist Pakistan in regaining the economic standing it had between 2013 and 2017—a time when the interest rate was at its lowest point, the growth rate was at the highest it had been in decades, and other macroeconomic indicators—such as the stable rupee and high reserves—were also positive.

Dar reiterated that there was a politically motivated tax on not filing returns while he had never delayed filing his income tax returns.