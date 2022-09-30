Mahesh Bhatt calls Brahmastra director ‘James Cameron’ of Indian cinema

Since its release, Brahmastra has been appreciated by many celebrities. This time it is Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt who is in awe of the movie.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker was all praise for Ayan Mukerji and his movie.

When Bhatt was asked about Bollywood’s recent blockbuster movie Brahmastra, he instantly replied, “I was dazzled by Brahmastra. When I saw the film, I felt that this is a quantum leap and I have no hesitation in saying that Ayan is the James Cameron of the Indian cinema world.”

Mahesh Bhatt (L), Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji (R)

Appreciating Mukerji, Bhatt went on to say, “There is a filmmaker here who says that I am going to stand up and make movies which are going to be as good as the best content that is created by the world.”

“Just standing up and mesmerizing them by being rooted in India. They are rooted here, and yet they are very contemporary in their packaging and the way it looks. It has the breath of India. It’s not referenced from somewhere, it comes from his DNA, his gene pool,” Bhatt said.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was the first part of the trilogy. In *Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, played by Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt will reprise their respective roles.

Although the movie’s release date has not yet been revealed, Ayan Mukerji has stated that the second part will likely be released in December 2025.